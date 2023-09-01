Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has openly acknowledged that the external animosity directed at the club serves as a motivating factor for him to perform well and excel in his role for the Old Lady.

Fagioli has emerged as a significant player for Juventus since last season, when he made his breakthrough into the first team. His development as a player was further bolstered by a loan spell at Cremonese in Serie B during the preceding campaign.

Juventus, despite its domestic and European successes, often finds itself embroiled in controversies and is a club that tends to provoke strong emotions among football fans in Italy. This mixture of admiration and resentment can sometimes make Juventus a polarising figure.

As Juventus strives for success in the current campaign, Fagioli is among the players expected to contribute significantly to their efforts. The sense of being a “villain” or the object of external animosity appears to fuel his determination to perform well and help Juventus achieve its goals.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I arrived at Juve when I was 13, I always dreamed of reaching the first team. The year in Serie B helped me a lot, when I came back I had my possibility. Wearing this shirt is an honour. When you go on the pitch knowing that everyone outside hates Juventus you feel even more motivated, at least, that’s how it is for me.”

