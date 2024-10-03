Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli expressed his delight with the team’s marvelous come-from-behind victory on Wednesday night.

The Italian giants found themselves trailing 1-2 in their Champions League outing against RB Leipzig, and were also playing with a man down following Michele Di Gregorio’s expulsion.

Nevertheless, Bianconeri still managed to find their way back to the encounter, first through Dusan Vlahovic’s sensational strike and then a fabulous winner from Francisco Conceicao.

For his part, Nicolo Fagioli put on a masterclass performance in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old admitted the team suffered a hellish five minutes between Di Gregorio’s red card and Douglas Luiz giving away a spot kick.

Nevertheless, he praises the team’s character, as he and his teammates remained compact.

“Let’s say that those five minutes were tragic because of Michele’s red card, then a free kick, VAR and a penalty,” noted Fagioli in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“They were five terrible minutes. But we recovered, we remained compact and didn’t give up. Then came the beautiful goal from Dusan and the fantastic play from Conceiçao. We managed to bring home this great win.

“However, we are very sorry for the injuries of Bremer and Nico Gonzalez. We dedicate this victory to them.”

The Italy international insists he didn’t give up on himself during the eight months he spent on the sidelines while serving a ban due to illegal betting.

“Yes, let’s say that after the eight months I’ve spent out, I’ve never stopped believing in myself.

“In midfield, I can play almost any role. The coach asks me to play this role [Regista] and I’m very happy to do so, because you get to control the rhythm of the team and see much of the ball.

“I’m very happy with my performances, but this must only be just the beginning for me.”