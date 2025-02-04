Nicolo Fagioli left Juventus for Fiorentina before the January transfer window closed, bringing an end to a frustrating period in which he struggled for game time.

The midfielder was developed at Juventus and was regarded as one of their finest academy graduates in recent years. The Bianconeri have a strong history of producing top talents, and Fagioli was seen as one of the most promising among them. His technical ability and composure on the ball have made him one of Italy’s most gifted midfielders, a fact recognised by Luciano Spalletti when he included him in the squad for Euro 2024, despite the player being banned for much of the previous season.

However, Fagioli’s fortunes changed when Thiago Motta took charge at Juventus. The new manager’s arrival saw him fall out of favour, a surprising decision given his previous importance to the squad. As a result, Juventus decided to offload him to Fiorentina, where he will now have the opportunity to revive his career.

The move to La Viola is initially on loan, but the deal could become permanent if certain conditions are met. Despite his departure, Fagioli remains deeply connected to Juventus and has expressed his appreciation for the club and its supporters. After reuniting with Moise Kean at Fiorentina, he took the opportunity to send a heartfelt message to the Juventus fans.

Speaking about his departure, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m very sorry because I’ve been here for 10-11 years, I’ve bonded so much with this club, with my teammates, the Juve family, the fans, my teammates.”

“The fans? I thank them for supporting me even in difficult moments: I wish them all the best for the season.”

Fagioli’s talent and potential meant he could have played a crucial role for Juventus, but with Motta opting not to include him in his plans, the club had little choice but to part ways. While his departure may disappoint some supporters, the manager’s decision must be respected, and both the player and the club will now look forward to their respective futures.