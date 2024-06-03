Juventus midfielder will reportedly play an integral role under the guidance of Thiago Motta next season, and will have a new role on the pitch.

The 23-year-old endured a miserable campaign, missing eight months of action due to a betting ban.

But luckily for the young midfielder, he appeared to have learned his lesson and managed to put his personal life back in order.

Moreover, the long hiatus didn’t seem to affect his playing levels, as he managed to make a positive impact immediately following his return.

Fagioli’s first appearance following the suspension was in the away trip to Bologna on the penultimate round of the season. He helped his team mount a comeback from 0-3 to 3-3 following his introduction.

The former Cremonese man then started the final fixture of the season, and was arguably the best player on the pitch against Monza.

In his two appearances under the tutelage of interim coach Paolo Montero, Fagioli played as a deep-lying playmaker.

So according La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, incoming Juventus manager Motta will continue the same trend next season, placing the 23-year-old as the anchor in front of the defense.

Fagioli was previously tipped to play as a Regista when Andrea Pirlo was at the helm, but he was still a youngster sharpening his weapons at Juventus Next Gen back then.

He mostly featured as a box-to-box midfielder during Max Allegri’s reign, with Manuel Locatelli operating in the deeper role.

So it would be interesting to see the two midfielders swapping roles next season.

Fagioli is also part of Italy’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024, and he’ll be hoping to make the final cut.