The derby presents a significant challenge for Juventus, especially coming on the back of their first defeat of the season earlier in the week. With several key players sidelined due to injuries, Motta is forced to adjust his lineup and make strategic decisions regarding team selection. This includes potential shifts in midfield to compensate for the absences and provide balance against a formidable Inter side.

Initially, it was anticipated that Kenan Yildiz would slot into the number 10 role, playing behind striker Dusan Vlahovic. However, according to a report from Tuttojuve, the tactical plan has shifted, with Fagioli expected to take on the playmaker duties in the middle of the park. Yildiz will likely be deployed on the left wing, which allows the youngster to leverage his creativity and pace while still influencing the attacking play from a wide position.

Fagioli’s inclusion as a central creative force will place considerable responsibility on his shoulders. The 22-year-old is known for his vision, passing accuracy, and technical skills, all of which will be needed to unlock an organised Inter defence. His ability to dictate the tempo and link up with the forward line could be essential in breaking down a side that boasts one of the league’s strongest defences.

Supporting Fagioli in midfield, the battle for the remaining spots will be fierce, with Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, and Weston McKennie vying for starting roles. Locatelli brings defensive stability and ball distribution, while Thuram adds physicality and dynamism to the centre of the pitch. McKennie, known for his versatility, could also offer box-to-box energy to help disrupt Inter’s rhythm.

For Juventus, much will depend on whether Fagioli can step up and be the creative catalyst that the team requires in the absence of more experienced playmakers. While his potential is undeniable, he will need strong support from the rest of the team to ensure that Juventus can compete effectively and exploit any vulnerabilities in the Inter defence.

A positive performance in this high-stakes fixture could not only help Juventus secure a morale-boosting result after its defeat against Stuttgart in the Champions League but also solidify Fagioli’s status as an integral part of the team’s future under Motta’s leadership.