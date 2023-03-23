Fagioli still not training with the Italy U21’s because of injury

Nicolo Fagioli is still not active in the Italy U21 camp in this international window as he nurses an injury.

The midfielder is a key player for Juventus and one of the experienced players in the junior Azzurri camp.

This is why he was called up for the recent games, but it does not seem he will play a part in their matches.

Fagioli reportedly resumed camp with an ankle problem and continues to nurse it, with the team’s coach revealing he hasn’t even trained yet.

Paolo Nicolato said via Calciomercato:

“Fagioli has not yet trained with us. He arrived here in retreat with an ankle problem he has been carrying since the last day of the championship during Inter-Juventus. He is a boy whom I certainly plan to recover, but to date he has not yet trained.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is one of our key players and he shouldn’t even have gone to the camp if he is nursing an injury.

The midfielder should be resting for the next two weeks before club football returns. However, the problem is probably not so serious, which is why he joined the other youngsters.

We expect the coaches to do the right thing and not risk his fitness.