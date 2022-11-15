After acting as a benchwarmer during the first part of the campaign, Nicolò Fagioli has been suddenly become a regular feature in Max Allegri lineup since scoring his maiden Serie A goal in Lecce.

The young Italian pounced on the opportunity and proved himself worthy of a starting jersey at Juventus.

His impressive displays have even caught the eye of Roberto Mancini who handed him his first callup for the Italian national team.

The Azzurri failed to reach the World Cup, but will play two friendly tests against Albania and Austria this week.

The 21-year-old says that he wasn’t aware of his callup since he had gone to sleep early when it was first announced, only to receive the pleasant news in the morning.

“I didn’t even notice it because I was sleeping, we had played in Verona and I was tired. Then the messages arrived. I didn’t expect it,” said the Juventus midfielder in an interview with Vivo Azzurro via ilBianconero.

“I was happy and so was my family. It was a great satisfaction. When you play football you always try to reach the national team.”

The former Cremonese midfielder says he’s yet to figure out what’s his preferred role on the pitch. He also named Alessandro Del Piero and Paulo Dybala as his idols.

“I was an attacking midfielder in the past, then they moved me deeper due to my characteristics. I’m still unsure where I’m at my best.

“Del Piero has obviously been my idol since I was little, and his goal in the semifinal of the World Cup will always remain in my heart.

“He complimented me on my goal and the good performances. I’m inspired by him and Dybala. I like the most talented players.”