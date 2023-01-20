Fagioli thanks Agnelli as he hopes to repay the faith shown in him

Nicolo Fagioli is thankful to the departed Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and insists he wants to repay the faith the club has shown in him.

The midfielder is one of the budding youngsters the Bianconeri promoted to their first team this term and he has been worth the promotion.

The former Cremonese loanee has delivered some superb performances for Juve to show they are right to trust him.

This is just the start of his career and more is expected from him, but he is grateful for the opportunity to wear black and white, which has been a lifelong dream of his.

The 21-year-old said via Calciomercato:

“I want to thank president Agnelli for everything he has done, the club is always close to us. The coach is trusting us youngsters, we have to repay him on the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been a good first-team player and Max Allegri deserves credit for handing the midfielder a chance to play for the club.

Juve remains one of the sides with the best Italian youngsters and Fagioli will hope he keeps his place on the team even when Paul Pogba returns from injury.

But that will require him to continue working very hard to persuade the coaches to favour selecting him.