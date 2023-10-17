Nicolo Fagioli is facing a seven-month ban from playing football after confessing to betting on illegal platforms and reaching a plea agreement with the authorities.

The Juventus midfielder is the first high-profile name to be publicly disclosed in connection with this scandal after he voluntarily reported himself to the authorities.

Juventus has had to deny allegations that they concealed his actions when they should have reported them to the authorities, but it appears that the resolution of the scandal is imminent.

While other players like Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo have also been implicated and are currently under investigation, Fagioli is expected to enter into a plea agreement with the authorities.

According to a report on Calciomercato, the young Juventus player would receive a seven-month ban, which is significantly less than what he might have faced without the plea agreement.

Juve FC Says

The news surrounding Fagioli’s troubles has certainly cast a shadow, and it’s somewhat reassuring to hear that he will only face a seven-month ban.

This means he should be back in training by the end of the season and can resume his career with us in the next term.

It’s indeed a reminder to our other players to stay clear of any involvement with betting on illegal platforms. Additional discoveries in this regard would undoubtedly be a blow to our club.