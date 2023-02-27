Fagioli took Ronaldo’s advice to heart and is now an automatic starter

During Cristiano Ronaldo’s three-year stint at Juventus, Nicolò Fagioli was still a youth prospect trying to make himself noticed.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the young Italian’s talent didn’t go unnoticed, with the Portuguese granting him an important piece of advice.

CR7 must have noted the midfielder’s capabilities, so he told him to work twice as hard in order to fulfill his great promise.

For his part, the 22-year-old has seemingly taken the advice to heart and has now cemented himself as a regular starter in Max Allegri’s starting formation.

This season, Fagioli has already contributed with two goals and three assists in 14 Serie A appearances. He also provide an assist for Angel Di Maria’s stunning opener in Nantes last Thursday.

The young man was one of the most exciting starlets in Serie B last season, guiding Cremonese toward promotion to the top flight.

Juve FC say

Last summer, the management considered sending Fagioli on another loan stint. But luckily, he eventually stayed put.

During the earlier weeks of the campaign, the Italian struggled for playing time, but it all changed following his sublime winner in Lecce.

Since then, the player is proving to be the club’s most creative midfielder, displaying signs of improvement with every new outing.