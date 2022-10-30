Fagioli top, McKennie flop: Italian media hands ratings from Lecce-Juve

Last night, Juventus earned their third domestic win on the trot for the first time this season, as they scraped past Lecce thanks to a solitary goal.

Nicolò Fagioli’s introduction proved to the game changer, with the young Italian immediately adding quality to what was a stagnant midfield during the first half.

The 21-year-old marked the occasion by scoring a wonderful curler that bounced off the post to prompt wild celebrations on the visitors’ dugout.

Naturally, all major Italian news outlets agreed on recognizing Fagioli as the ultimate man of the match.

On the other hand, Weston McKennie was the one to make way at halftime for the young Italian’s introduction. The analysts gave the American the lowest grades (around 5).

But to his credit, it was later revealed that he was suffering from cold which took its toll on his physical condition.

Here are the full grades as published by ilBianconero:

Szczesny: Gazzetta N/A, Tuttosport 6, Corriere dello Sport 6

Cuadrado: Gazzetta 6, Tuttosport 5, Corriere dello Sport 5.5

Gatti: Gazzetta 6, Tuttosport 6.5, Corriere dello Sport 6.5

Danilo: Gazzetta 6.5, Tuttosport 6, Corriere dello Sport 6

Alex Sandro: Gazzetta 7, Tuttosport 6, Corriere dello Sport 6.5

Rabiot: Gazzetta 6, Tuttosport 6.5, Corriere dello Sport 6

Soulé: Gazzetta 6.5, Tuttosport 6, Corriere dello Sport 6.5

Miretti: Gazzetta 6.5, Tuttosport 6.5, Corriere dello Sport 6.5

McKennie: Gazzetta 5, Tuttosport 5, Corriere dello Sport 5.5

Fagioli: Gazzetta 7, Tuttosport 8, Corriere dello Sport 7

Kostic: Gazzetta 5, Tuttosport 6, Corriere dello Sport 5

Milik: Gazzetta 6, Tuttosport 5, Corriere dello Sport 6

Kean: Gazzetta 6, Tuttosport 6, Corriere dello Sport 6

Iling: Gazzetta 6.5, Tuttosport 6.5, Corriere dello Sport 7

Allegri: Gazzetta 6, Tuttosport 6, Corriere dello Sport 6