Fagioli Top, Vlahovic Flop: Italian newspapers hand ratings for Juve vs Cremonese

Last night, Juventus secured a routine win over their visitors Cremonese to make it three in a row in Serie A.

Following a disappointing first half marred by another Paul Pogba injury, the Bianconeri bared their teeth in the second period, scoring twice through Nicolò Fagioli and Gleison Bremer.

Max Allegri’s men could have added more goals, but were at times wasteful in front of goal, while Arek Milik was denied by a marginal offside call.

In the end, the major Italian newspapers recognized Fagioli as the man of the match following a brilliant display in the middle of the park. The midfielder launched the play that led to the opening goal himself.

Federico Chiesa, Bremer and even Leandro Paredes received favorable notes, while Dusan Vlahovic got the lowest grades following an ineffective display.

Here are all the player ratings as published by ilBianconero:

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Perin 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Danilo 6

Cuadrado 6

Fagioli 7.5

Paredes 6.5

Rabiot 6.5

Chiesa 7

Pogba 6

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 7

Milik 6

Di Maria 6

Iling 6

Barbieri N/A

Kean N/A

TUTTOSPORT

Perin 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Danilo 6.5

Cuadrado 6

Fagioli 7

Paredes 7

Rabiot 6.5

Chiesa 6.5

Pogba 6.5

Vlahovic 5.5

Allegri 6

Milik 5.5

Di Maria 6

Iling 6.5

Barbieri N/A

Kean N/A

IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Perin 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Danilo 6

Cuadrado 6

Fagioli 7

Paredes 6.5

Rabiot 6.5

Chiesa 7

Pogba 6

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6.5

Milik 6.5

Di Maria 6.5

Iling 6

Barbieri N/A

Kean N/A

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

Perin 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Danilo 6.5

Cuadrado 6

Fagioli 7

Paredes 6.5

Rabiot 5.5

Chiesa 7

Pogba 6.5

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6.5

Milik 6

Di Maria 6.5

Iling 6.5

Barbieri N/A

Kean N/A