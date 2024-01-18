Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli expresses his happiness for his teammates who are doing well on the pitch while he can only watch from afar.

The 22-year-old was unfortunately the poster boy of a gambling scandal that rocked Italian football at the start of the season.

The midfielder received an 8-month suspension after striking a plea bargain with the public prosecutor’s office.

The Bianconeri youth product will remain out of action until the final stages of the campaign while undergoing therapeutic sessions to help him overcome his betting addiction, as per the verdict.

The former Cremonese man spoke at a meeting organized by the Order of Psychologists in Turin, addressing gambling addiction.

At the end of the event, Fagioli spoke briefly to the press, describing the meeting as constructive, while discussing Juve’s current status.

“I feel very good. The meeting was constructive both for myself and the others who were in attendance,” said the Italy international via Calciomercato.

“Of course I miss playing with my teammates, but I’m happy with what they’re achieving.

“The next meetings? We still have to agree with the FIGC but I think they will be here in Piedmont, then they will decide.

“I’m opening up on my experience to help those who are younger avoid going through the same path.”

Fagioli is a Juventus youth product who made his big breakthrough into the first team last season, cementing himself as a regular starter in Max Allegri’s starting lineup.