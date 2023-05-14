Fagioli, Vlahovic and the most interesting stats leading to Juventus vs Cremonese

On Sunday night, Juventus will host Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium in their penultimate home fixture of the campaign.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the encounter.

The Old Lady never lost in a league fixture against Cremonese on 15 previous occasions, winning 11 and sharing the spoils on four occasions.

Moreover, Juventus never failed to find the back of the net at home against the Tigers. The aggregate score is 21-3 in Turin.

The Bianconeri currently have 4798 points in their Serie A history. With a win tonight they would become the first club to hit the 4800 milestone in the competition.

Juventus (20) have scored more goals this season than any other Serie A club through players born after the year 2000. On the other hand, Cremonese has none.

This will be a special occasion for Nicolò Fagioli who spent the previous campaign on loan at Cremonese. He scored three goals and provided seven assists, playing an integral part in the club’s promotion to Serie A last season.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic is finding his scoring touch again following his goals against Lecce and Atalanta. The Serbian will try to score in three Serie A fixtures in a row for the first time in a Juventus jersey.