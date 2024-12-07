Nicolo Fagioli and Douglas Luiz have emerged as two midfielders under scrutiny at Juventus this season due to their underwhelming performances. While the Bianconeri have had an inconsistent campaign, much of the focus has been on players who have struggled to adapt to Thiago Motta’s tactical demands since his arrival as manager.

Fagioli was a standout player for Juventus last season, earning praise for his performances and promise as a rising talent. However, this term, he has found himself on the periphery, struggling for minutes under Motta. His inability to fit into the manager’s system has made him a less influential figure, a stark contrast to his previous status as one of the club’s exciting young midfielders.

Douglas Luiz, on the other hand, joined Juventus during the summer transfer window, but his tenure so far has been marred by disappointing performances and injuries. The Brazilian has been sidelined for a month, and questions are already being raised about whether he can ever truly adapt to the team’s needs. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are already considering offloading Luiz despite his recent arrival, as they doubt his long-term suitability for the squad.

Juventus is reportedly evaluating their options ahead of the January transfer window and may have to sell one of the two midfielders to raise funds. While Fagioli’s struggles make him the likeliest candidate for departure, the club could be tempted to part with Luiz instead if a stronger offer is presented for the Brazilian. The decision will likely hinge on which player can attract more interest in the market and what fits best with Juventus’s long-term plans under Motta.

Juventus faces a critical decision in determining which player to sacrifice, as both departures could shape their midfield options for the remainder of the season.