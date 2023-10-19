Juventus handled the situations of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli differently, despite both players facing disciplinary issues.

In the case of Pogba, the club suspended him and halted his wages after he failed a drug test, even though he had not yet been formally punished for the offence.

In contrast, Fagioli, who received a seven-month ban for violating betting rules, has been treated in a different manner. His struggle with betting addiction has been widely covered in Italian football news, and he is set to undergo treatment for this issue.

According to Il Bianconero, Fagioli will continue training with the Juventus first team until his ban concludes, and he will also receive his full salary from the club during this period.

The differing approaches taken by Juventus in these cases may raise some controversy, especially considering the club’s handling of Pogba’s situation. However, it’s important to note that the club has the discretion to make such decisions as they see fit.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is still very young and a product of our own academy, so it doesn’t make sense to discard him due to his struggles, which he has openly acknowledged and expressed a desire to overcome.

The authorities didn’t impose an excessively severe punishment on him because they understood that, at this stage of his career, he required support to address the issue.

This situation can also serve as a valuable lesson for other young players, showing them the potential consequences of illegal betting and encouraging them to make more prudent choices, understanding what’s at stake.