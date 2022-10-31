Fagioli’s agent insists Max Allegri likes his client’s qualities

Nicolo Fagioli’s agent Andrea D’Amico insists his client has the blessing of Max Allegri to stay and fight for a place at Juventus.

The midfielder was a protagonist while on loan at Cremonese last season and his performance there earned them a promotion to Serie A.

He had hoped it would also earn him a starting berth at Juve, but that hasn’t been the case.

He scored in Juve’s 1-0 win against Lecce at the weekend and will hope to get even more chances to play.

However, some fans expected him to have left in the summer because he is not experienced enough to play for Juve, but his agent has revealed Allegri likes his qualities.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Allegri was the first to praise Nicolò’s qualities, my hope is that they can continue to work together, in the interest of everyone and of the team. These young people are a heritage of Juventus, it’s nice to enhance them in the first team.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli remains one of our finest young players and deserves more playing time, but more experienced players are ahead of him on the pecking order.

He probably should leave on loan in the January transfer window to get the playing time his development needs.