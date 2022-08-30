Fagioli’s agent is unhappy with Juventus treatment of his client

Nicolo Fagioli had a fine loan spell away from Juventus last season and hoped it would hand him a chance at the club when he returned.

His experience gained from helping Cremonese get promoted to Serie A is huge, and he was a part of the Juve team for preseason.

Everything seemed to go according to plan, and he signed a contract extension at the Allianz Stadium until 2026.

The midfielder was expecting to be a member of the Juve squad for the rest of the season after that.

However, the Bianconeri have more than enough young midfielders in their squad now.

Max Allegri handed Fabio Miretti a start against AS Roma, while Nicolo Rovella is also waiting for a chance.

However, it seems Miretti is the chosen one, and the others must find a temporary home to play.

That does not impress the agent of Fagioli, Andrea D’Amico, and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The hope of this Juventus was that young people could be valued. We would have wished to stay at Juve but in football there are economies where it is easier to start a young player than those who earn 5-6M”

Juve FC Says

It is understandable that Fagioli wants to be relevant at Juventus, and he probably signed his new deal because the club promised him regular playing time.

But the team is more important than its individual players, and he must understand this and accept another temporary switch.