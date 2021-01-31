Fagioli’s agent responds to rumours linking him with Juventus exit

After making his debut in the Coppa Italia match against SPAL, Nicolò Fagioli has now reached the full circle of his Juventus development.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been one of the best talents in the Juve academy for some time now.

He has also been in fine form in the Italian national youth teams, and now that he has made the step up to the Juve senior squad, he is attracting the attention of other sides.

Sassuolo has done well in terms of developing young Italian players recently, and they became linked for a move for him after his debut against SPAL.

However, his agent has poured cold water on the reports suggesting that he may leave Juventus.

He was speaking about the speculation over a move to the Neroverdi and said that the midfielder has been growing well with the Bianconeri and they trust Andrea Pirlo with his development.

He also hinted that Pirlo has promoted him to the first-team.

“Fagioli is growing. He is an exceptional boy, without fear and with great qualities. The managers of Juve and Pirlo will know how to enhance him. He will remain in Juventus. In Under 23 he has grown. even physically, he has now been added to the first team “, he told SportItalia via Calciomercato.