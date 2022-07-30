Fagioli’s agent reveals the latest developments on the midfielder’s future

Since making his arrival to Juventus in 2015, Nicolò Fagioli has been steadily rising throughout the club’s ranks. The young midfielder caught the eye while featuring for the Primavera team before impressing with the club’s U-23 squad. He even made a few appearances with the first team during Andrea Pirlo’s tenure.

Last season, the 21-year-old cemented himself as one of the most interesting talent in Serie B while on loan at Cremonese. He played an important role in the Lombardian club’s successful push for Serie A promotion.

Hence, the majority of Bianconeri supporters are hoping to see him remain in Turin as a part of Max Allegri’s squad. However, he is facing some stern competition for a place in the team from Nicolò Rovella and Fabio Miretti.

Moreover, Fagioli’s deal will expire in 2023. But according to his agent Andrea D’Amico, the two parties will soon sit on the table to discuss a renewal.

“We have already started talking [with Juventus]. We have arranged a meeting at the end of the US tour to summarize everything,” the famous agent told Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“We have a young man who has done very well on a consistent basis, and no one doubts his talent, but he needs space and continuity.

“The hope is that he will be given the same importance as a footballer with a different passport.

“When you train with champions you learn a lot, but you need the trust of the coach and to be able to take the pitch and showcase what you learned.”