Fagioli’s agent speaks about his situation and a possible January loan move

Nicolo Fagioli was in top form at Cremonese last season after Juventus sent him on loan to the then Serie B club.

His fine performance is one reason they gained promotion to the Italian top flight, and the midfielder hoped his parent club had watched.

He seemed to have done enough to earn the trust of Max Allegri, but the Bianconeri manager has so many other better midfielders.

Allegri also started grooming Fabio Miretti at the end of the last campaign and continued this term.

This has made it hard for Fagioli to play for the Bianconeri since he returned from his loan spell.

He has had a few minutes of action in the team, but it hasn’t been enough to help him develop as much as he would have wanted.

His agent, Andrea D’Amico, has now spoken about his plight. He said via Tuttojuve:

“I also spoke to the managers before and they are happy. Then it will be about the needs of the coach to put him on the pitch. How are you? experiencing the Juventus crisis? It is an important victory, because what matters is the ranking.

“Fagioli is the last one who can talk about it: he works hard every day and tries to be ready if he should be called. they compete. Loan in January? Now it’s October “.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli will have to wait much longer for his time because as Juventus struggles to win games, the manager will want to use only established experienced players.