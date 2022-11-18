Fagioli’s brother reveals the clubs he rejected to stay at Juventus

The brother of Nicolo Fagioli, Alessandro, has discussed how the youngster rejected other offers to move to and stay at Juventus.

The midfielder has become a key player for the Bianconeri in the last few weeks and it has earned him a call-up to the Italian national team.

He is one of the finest youngsters in Serie A now and continues to deliver good performances when he plays for the Bianconeri.

Fagioli spent the last season on loan at Cremonese and did well. This saw several clubs show an interest in him.

However, he stayed at Juve to fight for his place on the team and it is paying off.

Alessandro reveals he even rejected Manchester United. He said via Tuttomercatoweb.

“When he was in the Cremonese youth team he said no to Manchester United: he didn’t feel ready to leave Italy, and he preferred to decline Inter’s interest in Juve, with whom he auditioned, Milan and Atalanta: Nicolò’s black and white faith prevailed over everything.”

Juve FC Says

Patience is a key attribute successful youngsters must have to thrive in their careers.

Fagioli seems to have it and the midfielder is now benefiting from waiting for his time.

If he keeps playing well, he will establish himself on the team and persuade the club not to consider buying a new man for that spot.