Fagioli’s dad reveals lovely Ronaldo gesture when midfielder had a heart scare

Nicolo Fagioli is the Juventus player enjoying the headlines after his winning goal for the Bianconeri in their match against Lecce at the weekend.

The midfielder has come through the ranks at the club and is now a part of the first team at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is delighted to have him in the squad, but he has been around the first team for some time.

Although he had to spend the last season on loan at Cremonese to prove his worth, he trained with the first team when Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata were still at the club.

The midfielder’s father was moved to tears when he scored for the club and remembered a moment when Ronaldo assured his boy not to worry about his health condition.

Fagioli had a heart problem earlier in his career, which could have ended it, but Ronaldo encouraged him.

Marco Fagioli said via Football Italia:

“Ronaldo was fantastic with Nicolò. When we were all scared by the problem to his heart, Cristiano reassured him saying that he had had a similar issue when he was a kid and that everything would be solved.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been in good form in the few matches he has played for us and the encouragement of Ronaldo could have been the reason he didn’t give up on his playing career.

The midfielder will eventually become a regular in this Juve team. For now, we need him to stay focused and work hard.