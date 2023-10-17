Andrea D’Amico, Nicolo Fagioli’s former agent, is shocked by reports suggesting that the player is addicted to betting and emphasises that the midfielder is a very well-behaved individual.

The Juventus star is facing the prospect of a lengthy ban after admitting to betting on illegal platforms as a result of his gambling addiction. It appears that he did not place bets on Juventus matches or games involving any of his teams while he was part of them.

Fagioli has been cooperating with the authorities and is expected to receive a reduced ban if he can negotiate a plea bargain, but he will still be sidelined for a significant period.

This situation represents a major setback for his young career, and D’Amico is astounded that the player he recently represented is dealing with such a problem.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Fagioli? He is a very young boy, very good and very good. I am very sorry that he finds himself in this situation, for him and for his family.

“I had no inkling that there could be a situation of this type because he is a very young boy. closed and reserved, but I had a clear idea and I understood that gambling addiction is an illness, and illnesses don’t look anyone in the face. We must not just be censors, but we must understand and support these kids.”

Juve FC Says

This is a major setback for Fagioli, who has let the people that trust him down. The club will support him, but if he is banned for a long time, he might struggle to get back to the level he is now at the club.