Fagioli’s future remains unresolved despite meeting with Juventus

Nicolo Fagioli is one of many players who face an uncertain future at Juventus this summer as the midfielder returns from an impressive loan spell.

He has been one of the club’s finest youngsters, and his loan spell at Cremonese was a very successful one.

He has one year left on his current deal at the Allianz Stadium, and he has been attracting the attention of several clubs.

Juve needs to get his future sorted before the next campaign begins, and he is also keen to know what the club intends to do with him.

Although he has interest from outside, a report on Football Italia claims he would love to stay at Juve and become an important member of their first team.

However, after the talks between his entourage and the club, his future is still unclear.

It claims the Bianconeri are only willing to offer him a deal worth 1m euros per season, and Max Allegri will integrate him into the first team if he signs that extension.

But he will only sign a new deal if they would guarantee him playing time.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is 21, and he enjoyed a lot of playing time while out on loan last season, so he will not want anything different in the next campaign.

In the interest of his future, he has to be in a squad where he is picked regularly next season.

We probably should agree to his sale now and insert a buy-back clause if we desire to have him back later in his career.