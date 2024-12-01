The reports linking Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli with the exit door are gaining more steam, and the club is already considering a replacement.

Over the past few weeks, the Italy international has been unable to earn himself a starting spot in Thiago Motta’s lineup, even with the squad being pared down to the bone amidst a ravaging injury crisis.

The Italian Brazilian manager currently prefers Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram in the double pivot, leaving Fagioli starving for minutes. The player’s lack of minutes have coincided with growing exit talks.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are preparing to intervene in the market to sign a new defender and possibly a striker as well, so the club must first make a sale. And as the source explains, Fagioli could be the best candidate to sacrifice, especially with many suitors ready to pounce on the opportunity.

The Turin-based newspaper claims Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique Marseille and Napoli are all keeping tabs on the situation. The report adds that Juventus are seeking a figure above 20 million euros for the midfielder whose contract will expire in June 2028. This figure would be registered as pure capital gains, as the Italian is a youth product of the club.

On the other hand, IlBianconero reports Juve’s interest in Morten Frendrup. The source claims that the management could turn to the Genoa man if they end up parting ways with Fagioli.

The report expects Juventus to try to sign the Dane on loan with an obligation to buy until the end of the season for a figure between 15 and 16 million euros. This is slightly lower than the 20 million requested by the Grifone.

Frendrup is a youth product of Brondby who signed for Genoa in January 2022. His contract with the Ligurians is valid until June 2028. The midfielder was one of the best revelations in Serie A last season, but like the rest of his teammates, is enduring a more modest campaign.