Fagioli’s season might be over as Juventus waits for update

Nicolo Fagioli was stretchered off as Juventus lost to Sevilla in the semi-final of the Europa League last night.

The midfielder had been one of the Bianconeri’s best players on the night before he was injured and had to be subbed off in the game.

This left Juve fans wondering if he had suffered a serious injury and the early signals show that his campaign is over.

In his absence, Juve crashed out of the Europa League to the Spanish side and they will now be eager to know how bad the injury to Fagioli is.

A report on Calciomercato indicates he suffered a fractured collarbone and it will certainly keep him out until at least the summer when the players return for pre-season.

However, everyone is waiting for an official confirmation from Juve after tests have been carried out on the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been a key player for us this season and is developing very well at the club, so we will miss the midfielder.

However, the season is almost over, so he would have time to recover well and resume pre-season with us in the summer.

In his absence, we have players who can deliver the second spot to us with the remaining games of the season.