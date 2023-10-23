While his Juventus teammates were celebrating a 1-0 win on the pitch, Nicolò Fagioli could only watch the action from the San Siro stands alongside his injured captain Danilo.

The 22-year-old has been involved in a betting scandal that is rocking Italian football to the core.

Luckily for the midfielder, he escaped with a relatively short ban after agreeing a plea bargain with the prosecutor’s office. So instead of serving a ban of three years or so, he’ll be back to the pitch in seven months.

Moreover, the Bianconeri youth product has fortunately overcome his betting addiction and is now on the right path.

Professor Paolo Jarre is the psychotherapist who’s guiding Fagioli towards recovery, helping him overcome his personal demons.

The therapist says he found a kind person in the Juventus player who’s well aware of his troubles.

“Since I retired, I mainly deal with project supervision and training around Italy. But For Fagioli, I made an exception to the rule,” explained Jarre in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“I have been following Nicolò for a month and a half. We see each other twice a week.

“It’s the first time I’ve followed a high-profile footballer. I had expected a superficial, perhaps even arrogant person. Instead Nicolò, from the first session, seemed polite and kind.

“And above all, he’s well aware of being in a bad situation and of putting his career in danger with betting. A flat tire, but not a puncture.”

“Has he thought about quitting football? No, he never spoke about about quitting.

“I told Nicolò about Paolo Rossi, who placed bets like him and committed a sporting offense.

“Yet, after returning from a ban, he was able to win the World Cup. Therefore, the European Championships are in June and Fagioli’s ban would be over by then.

“Nicolò has already made his debut for Italy and Euro 2024 can become an important stimulus in our therapy.

“I am optimistic. We will recover the man and the Juventus player.”