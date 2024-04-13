Sky Sports reporter Giovanni Guardalà has reacted to Juventus’ bore draw against Torino this evening.

The Bianconeri and their city rivals faced each other in a Serie A game that both sides had to win.

However, nothing could separate them from each other as Juve missed their chances to win the game.

Torino also had chances in the match, but neither team will be proud of its performance.

The result means Juventus has lost its winning streak at a time when the Bianconeri needs wins to keep itself inside the top three.

Torino has not won this fixture since 2015 and threatened to score a few times during the game, but Sky Sports reporter Giovanni Guardalà says it was not a superb game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The draw was a fairer result, Vlahovic had a sensational opportunity at the start, then another that Milinkovic missed, but an attacker with Vlahovic’s quality must score in those situations. Torino didn’t show up in the first half, while in the second half Juric’s team improved, while Juve were not proactive at all beyond a very nice shot from Yildiz, who once again came on for Chiesa. It certainly wasn’t a good derby.”

Juve FC Says

It was not our best match this year and it is two more points dropped in our bid to finish in the Champions League spots.

Our players have to do better in games like this, hopefully, they will perform better in the next game and return to winning.