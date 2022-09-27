“Fake news” – Di Maria denies attempt to skip Juventus match

Unfortunately for Angel Di Maria, his adventure in Turin didn’t take off on a positive note. While his debut against Sassuolo was encouraging, he sustained an injury that kept him out for weeks.

The Argentine eventually returned to the starting lineup at Monza, but it proved to be an ill-fated occasion, as he received his marching orders for misconduct after elbowing Armando Izzo in the stomach.

Therefore, the last thing that the 34-year-old needs at the moment is some gossip that further fractures his rapport with the club and its supporters.

According to Calciomercato, a report claimed that Di Maria and his compatriot Leandro Paredes have formally asked Juventus to skip the match against Lazio on November 13.

This clash will be the final fixture for the Bianconeri before the interruption of the campaign due to the World Cup.

So while the report claimed that the Argentina duo asked for an early departure in order to preserve their energy for the national team camp, Di Maria was quick to dub it as “fake news” in a story posted on his Instagram account.

Juve FC say

Despite the winger’s naive actions against Monza, he remains a true professional and one of the most respected players in his generation.

Hence, it’s difficult to imagine him trying to skip an important fixture for Juventus. Di Maria did well by thrashing the rumor before it gains more steam behind it.