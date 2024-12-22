Juventus have been heavily linked with David Hancko over the past few days, but the latter denies having any talks with the Serie A giants.

The Bianconeri are looking to sign a new defender in January after losing Gleison Bremer to injury until the end of the season. In recent weeks, several names have been mentioned as possible candidates, but it appears that the serious options have been narrowed to two or three, with Hancko being one of them.

The 27-year-old has been plying his trade at Feyenoord since 2022, cementing himself as one of the finest centre-backs in the Eredivisie. This season, he hasn’t missed a minute in any competition, showcasing his impeccable condition.

Aside from Benfica youngster Antonio Silva, the Slovakia international has been described as Juve’s priority target for January, or potentially a summer acquisition. Moreover, a recent report claimed that the Bianconeri have reached an agreement over personal terms with the player’s entourage.

Nevertheless, Hancko has now come out to deny the story, labeling it as “fake news”, while insisting he’s only focused on delivering the goods in Rotterdam.

“I am not happy with the fake news that is circulating about my contacts with Juventus and about an agreement that I have already reached with them. There is nothing true,” insisted Hancko in an interview with Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld via Calciomercato.

Nevertheless, the defender doesn’t rule out the possibility of an interest from the Turin-based giants.

“Juventus may be interested but we have never spoken. I told my teammates that it is all false, I have no idea where these rumors come from.”

While the player has quashed the story, Calciomercato is positive that Thiago Motta is keen to bring the player to Juventus. However, this won’t be an easy mission with Feyenoord armoring him with a contract valid until 2028 and a request of 35 million euros.