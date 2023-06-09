“Fake news” – Kean denies rumors of misconduct after leaving Italy U21 camp

While Moise Kean’s call-up to the Italy U21 camp raised several eyebrows, his return to the Azzurrini ranks proved to be a brief one.

The Juventus striker left the camp after a few days, and the Italian media have been citing misconduct behind his swift exit.

The 23-year-old had been left out of the Azzurrini squad for disciplinary reasons in the past, and some believed that this could be a similar case, while others claimed that the forward described himself as a fish out of water amongst Paolo Nicolato’s ranks.

However, Kean categorically denied these claims in a status posted on his personal Instagram account, dismissing these stories by labeling them as “fake news”.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport explains, the former Everton man hasn’t offered any alternative reason behind his exit, but we might learn more on the situation in the next few days.

For their part, Italy U21 are preparing for the European Championship which will take place in Romania and Georgia between June 21 and July 8.

Despite Kean’s departure, the Bianconeri still have three representatives amongst Nicolato’s ranks in the shape of Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Rovella and Andrea Cambiaso.

The Azzurrini have been pitted in the same group with France, Norway and Switzerland.