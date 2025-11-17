MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 22: Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Juventus at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich remain in the race for out-of-contract Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Serbian’s future remains shrouded in mystery. The Bianconeri management attempted to renew the player’s contract earlier this season, but failed to make any progress in their negotiations with his agent, Darko Ristic.

In recent weeks, Vlahovic regained his starting berth following the appointment of Luciano Spalletti as the new manager following Igor Tudor’s sacking.

Therefore, some reports are claiming that the striker’s reinvigorated status could spark a new round of talks between the two parties.

Bayern Munich still interested in Dusan Vlahovic

While it remains to be seen if Juventus still have hope in maintaining Vlahovic beyond the current campaign, the player and his entourage will be entitled to negotiate a deal with a new club starting from February.

This situation will certainly entice many, including Bayern, who have been keeping close tabs on the situation in recent months.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

In his latest update for CF Bayern Insider, reputable German journalist Christian Falk insisted that the Bavarians remain in the race, even though Spurs have recently been painted as the frontrunners.

Bayern to ditch Nicolas Jackson in favour of Vlahovic

As the Bundesliga insider explains, Bayern have no intention of exercising their hefty option to buy Nicolas Jackson at he end of his loan spell, while the obligation to buy clause won’t be triggered, as the Chelsea striker won’t be allowed to make 40 appearances as a starter this season.

Therefore, the Senegalese striker is expected to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer, at least temporarily, while the German champions will be eyeing a new striker who can link up with Harry Kane.

Although Vlahovic is being evaluated for the role, he’s not the only one on Bayern’s shortlist. The club is also monitoring FC Midtjylland forward Franculino Dju, again according to Falk.