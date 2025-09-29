Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as a transfer target for Bayern Munich, who will be looking to bolster their attacking ranks next summer.

The Bavarian giants currently possess one of the deadliest centre-forwards on the planet in the form of Harry Kane. The England captain has been virtually unstoppable this term, bagging 15 goals and providing three assists in just eight appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, the Bundesliga giants recruited Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, although it remains to be seen if he’ll remain at the Allianz Arena beyond his current loan spell.

Bayern Munich set sights on Juventus star

On Sunday, famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bayern Munich have enquired about Vlahovic, as they could be interested in acquiring his services on a free transfer next summer.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Juventus will expire at the end of the season, and a contract renewal remains highly unlikely at this stage, so both parties appear ready to move on.

In his latest update for CF Bayern Insider, renowned German journalist Christian Falk confirmed the news, detailing the reasons that could prompt the European giants to sign the Serbian international whom they had been pursuing since his time at Fiorentina.

“FC Bayern had already held talks with Vlahovic’s management while he was still playing in Florence,” revealed Falk.

“At that time, the club were looking for a successor to Robert Lewandowski, who had moved to FC Barcelona. Bayern opted for a new system and they signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool instead, which was a transfer mistake. The German giants rectified the mistake by signing Harry Kane.”

Why Vlahovic would be the right fit for Bayern Munich

The Bayern expert argues that the Juventus star would seamlessly fit into the German club’s system thanks to his classic Number 9 traits.

“Vlahovic would fit perfectly into FC Bayern’s system and continue the tradition of the true number 9 at Bayern, and therefore, his name has been discussed at Bayern.

“The club is once again gathering information, as he could be an interesting signing for the club since he would be a free agent next summer.

“He could be the successor of Kane if he ever wants to leave. Also, Vlahovic can forge a good partnership with Kane upfront, and the two can play together.”

Despite his awkward status at Juventus, Vlahovic has enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, netting four goals in six appearances, albeit all while coming off the bench.