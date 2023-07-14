Falk: Bayern Munich want Vlahovic on loan as they await Harry Kane

This summer, the future of Dusan Vlahovic has become one of the hottest topics on the market. The Serbian international joined Juventus in January 2022 on the back of a fabulous run at Fiorentina.

However, the 23-year-old hasn’t been able to find his best form in Turin, with injuries and tactical issues taking their toll on his performances.

Nevertheless, the former Partizan striker still has a market with a host of top European clubs searching for a classic Number 9.

According to famous German journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich are still keeping tabs on Vlahovic.

The Bavarians reportedly consider the Serbian as an alternative to their primary transfer target Harry Kane.

So if the Bundesliga champions fail to lure the England captain away from Tottenham Hotspur, they’ll turn their attention to other profiles, including Vlahovic and Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez.

However, Bayern may face a hurdle in their plan. As Falk explains, the Germans would like to sign Vlahovic on loan for a season until Kane manages to free himself from his contract with Spurs. Nonetheless, Juventus would only be open to a permanent sale.

“Bayern have a scenario in mind, it’s not their favourite one, but one they would consider in the circumstances, because they’re absolutely clear that they want Harry Kane,” wrote Falk in his column on CaughtOffisde’s Substack channel.

“If Tottenham don’t agree to a sale this summer, I think they will move but if not, they say they’ll get another striker for one year perhaps or none.

“It was discussed on Tuesday, they had a meeting with the board and one of the names they thought about was Julian Alvarez from Manchester City again.

“The other one is Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus are at the point where they want to sell rather than sending him on loan.”