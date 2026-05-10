Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could be heading towards free agency, but Bayern Munich are expected to look elsewhere.

The Serbian marked his return to action last week by scoring a wonderful freekick against Hellas Verona. This earned him his first start since November, and he immediately responded by breaking the deadlock just 11 seconds into the game against Lecce.

The 26-year-old was picked as the MVP of the Via del Mare contest, and Luciano Spalletti explained his great importance to the cause.

But sadly for the 67-year-old, Vlahovic might not linger in Turin for too long.

Why Bayern Munich won’t pursue Dusan Vlahovic

After the game, Vlahovic was asked about his future at Juventus, and he admitted he doesn’t know whether he’ll remain at the club.

The former Fiorentina star’s father has been negotiating with the Serie A giants in recent weeks, but the two parties have yet to find an agreement on a new contract.

In the meantime, Vlahovic continues to be linked with various destinations, including Barcelona, Milan, and Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, reliable German journalist Christian Falk quashed the rumours linking the Juventus centre-forward with the Bavarian giants, who aren’t willing to meet his salary demands.

“Vlahovic on Bayern’s radar? It is not true,” wrote the transfer market expert in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

“Bayern think he’s too expensive an option to pursue at this point in time. The salary would be a big topic in the team if they were to sign him. So he’s not on the shortlist of three players discussed inside the club.

“There’s still a hope around Yan Diomande at Bayern, but he would also cost a lot of money. So, Bayern still have their Plan A in Anthony Gordon.”

How will Vlahovic impact Juve’s summer plans?

Vlahovic is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, collecting €12 million per season. It was previously reported that he’d be willing to halve his salary to circa €6 million, but it remains to be seen if this will be the case.

Juventus are expected to pursue a new striker regardless of the Serbian’s fate, as they’re expected to offload Arkadiusz Milik and Lois Openda, while Jonathan David’s fate remains uncertain.

However, if Vlahovic winds up leaving Turin as well, the Bianconeri would have to pursue two new strikers rather than one.

Randal Kolo Muani is believed to be the first name on Marco Ottolini’s shortlist, while Barcelona veteran Robert Lewandowski is also being considered.