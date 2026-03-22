One of the most reliable sources in Germany has revealed that Juventus are indeed tracking Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

The 33-year-old has assembled vast experience while playing across Europe. He developped in the academies of Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart before moving to Roma in 2015.

The centre-back then had a memorable experience at Chelsea between 2017 and 2022, before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Juventus interested in signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer

Rudiger is considered a regular starter for Los Merengues, but recurring injury problems have limited his participation. This season, he has only made 17 appearances in all competitions.

The Berlin native is currently running on an expiring contract, so he’s expected to leave the Spanish capital side at the end of the season.

Despite his age and injury record, Rudiger remains an appealing profile for several top clubs, including Juventus, who have been increasingly linked with a move for the veteran defender.

On Sunday evening, the Bild journalist Christian Falk confirmed that the Bianconeri have added the German international to their shortlist.

“True, Juventus have expressed interest in Antonio Rüdiger,” posted the transfer market expert on his X account.

True✅ Juventus Turin have expressed interest in Antonio Rüdiger (33) @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Lz4ZkXk2Ho — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 22, 2026

Juventus also following Marcos Senesi

Interestingly, Rudiger isn’t the only out-of-contract defender that Juventus are reportedly pursuing. The club has been on the trail of Marcos Senesi, who is on his way out of Bournemouth at the end of the season.

Since signing both men is unlikely, it remains to be seen who will be the first-choice target for Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini.

Rudiger represents a more experienced and accomplished profile, who has two Champions League trophies on his resume, in addition to several other achievements. The German international is also familiar with Italian football, having played for Roma between 2015 and 2017.

On the other hand, Senesi is a younger and healthier alternative, who is arguably at the peak of his powers. The Argentine will turn 29 in May.