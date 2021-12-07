Family problems force Juventus to abandon pursuit of long-term target

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Mauro Icardi for a long time now.

The PSG striker remains one of the best attackers the Bianconeri can get as they struggle for goals.

Icardi was on top goal-scoring form when he played for Inter Milan in Serie A.

He has continued to prove his worth in France despite facing competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Now is a good time for Juve to sign him, but Tuttomercatoweb says he is closer to a move to Real Madrid.

The report claims the Argentinian striker’s troublesome personal life is too much for Juve to deal with and the Bianconeri have decided against pursuing a transfer for him.

Juve FC Says

It is hard to separate Icardi from his personal life because his wife, Wanda Nara, is his agent.

The striker has a far from perfect marriage and his family problems are all too often.

This will certainly affect his on-field performance and Juve is doing the smart thing in moving on from him.

There are other top strikers who have more stable personal lives out there for the Bianconeri to sign.

We have also been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic and he would be an amazing signing.