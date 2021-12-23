Family, Rock music and bulldogs: Bernardeschi is a man of many passions

Following his revival in the last few weeks, Federico Bernardeschi has become the toast of town in Turin.

The Juventus winger ended his year by leaving the pitch with a standing ovation from the Allianz Stadium crowd after contributing in a goal and an assist in his side’s 2-0 win over Cagliari.

La Gazzetta dello Sport offered us a closer look to the player’s life away from football, revealing how the 27-year-old is a man of many passions.

For Bernardeschi, family comes first. He has always been adamant on maintaining a private life away from the media. However, he broke the habit by celebrating his wedding publicly with the Italian people just a few days after winning Euro 2020.

The former Fiorentina man and his wife Veronica are awaiting their second daughter. The couple also enjoy the company of their two French Bulldogs.

Federico has a great passion for rock music. His favorite band is Nirvana, while Red Hot Chili Peppers comes second. Oh and he actually plays the guitar himself. Not sure how good he is though.

Moreover, the European champion likes to commemorate the most important events of his life with body tattoos. His collection includes the names of his wife and daughters, the dates of his marriage and his Euro 2020 triumph.

Bernardeschi wishes to dine with Lebron James, and would have loved to meet Nelson Mandela.