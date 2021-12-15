Family, Rome and injuries: The story of Luca Pellegrini

Since his arrival to Juventus in 2019, things haven’t work out according to plan for Luca Pellegrini.

The young left-black left his hometown club Roma to join the Bianconeri in an exchange deal that saw the Leonardo Spinazzola landing in the capital.

With the latter delivering the goods for the Giallorossi and the Italian national team, his new club was considered as the obvious winner from the swap deal.

Pellegrini, on the other hand, was struggling with injuries and uninspiring loan stints.

However, things are looking up for the former Cagliari and Genoa man, who has become a regular feature for the Bianconeri in the past few weeks and putting up some respectable performances.

La Gazzetta dello Sport provided us with some details from his personal life as well as the beginnings of his young career.

Pellegrini made his Serie A debut in 2018, replacing Roma icon Daniele De Rossi. The former captain had always provided the young man with advices in training, and his father happened to be Luca’s coach in the youth sector.

The 23-year-old was born and bred in Rome, and felt hurt by the whistles of the Giallorossi fans when he faced them as an opponent.

The Italian is also very close to his family, even though he currently lives alone in Turin. The family is scattered between Rome and London where his younger sister is completing her studies.

The fullback is from Italy’s class of 99, and remains close with some of his national teammates who represented the U21 side together. The list includes Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Frattesi and Gianluca Scamacca.

Due to his recurring injury problems, Pellegrini follows strict training methods and is always exceptionally careful when playing and practicing.