Fan gets Ramsey to do this one thing that all Juve supporters want

Aaron Ramsey is one player both fans and workers at Juventus want to see leave their club.

The midfielder’s spell has been unspectacular since he moved to Turin, and he remains one of the players on their transfer list.

Max Allegri clearly doesn’t have him in his plans, and the midfielder was forced to join Rangers in the January transfer window.

He has returned to the club now, and looks set to become an outcast in the team if he doesn’t leave.

It is not just the club that wants him out, even its fans are fed up, and one of them tricked the midfielder into signing a termination paper yesterday.

He returned to the club yesterday, and some fans asked for autographs from him.

Among them was a fan who had a piece of paper in which he wrote: ‘recissione contrattuale’, according to 90mins.

It effectively translates to ‘contract termination’ and the midfielder signed it without looking at its contents carefully.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey’s presence in our dressing room makes it unnecessarily big, and we need to get rid of him soon enough.

The midfielder will get a suitor in this window, but we may have to pay much of his wages.

It is probably a much better agreement than paying him off because we would have to pay gradually.