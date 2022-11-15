Fans boo Max Allegri at the ATP Finals

Max Allegri is enjoying his time off after FIFA scheduled the 2022 World Cup during the European season.

The Juventus gaffer will take some days or even weeks off before he and his squad return to training ahead of the return of club football next year.

As his players are afforded their breaks and some join their country at the WC, the Bianconeri manager took time to watch the ATP finals in Turin.

A report on Football Italia reveals he was among the fans who watched Novak Djokovic’s debut in the competition.

When his face appeared on the screen, fans booed him aloud to show their disapproval of his job at Juve.

However, the report hinted that most Torino fans lived in the city and may have been the people booing the Bianconeri gaffer.

Juve FC Says

Considering our recent run of form, it is hard for Juve fans not to like Allegri, at least for now.

This means the fans who booed him are likely Il Toro supporters as they struggle while we thrive.

We will always be the bigger of both clubs and we could be on our way to winning yet another league title while they struggle to avoid getting relegated.