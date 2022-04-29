Fans choose between two transfer targets for Juventus

TuttoSport ran a poll on who Juventus should sign as a replacement for Paulo Dybala between Nicolo Zaniolo and Angel di Maria.

Both attackers have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium in the next transfer window as Juve works on plans to replace Dybala.

The former Palermo man leaves the club after seven years of good service, and his departure will leave a huge void in the team.

Dusan Vlahovic will become the new main man at the Allianz Stadium, but he would need attacking support, and that calls for Juve to replace Dybala.

Zaniolo and Di Maria are the leading contenders to replace him, and Tutto Sport asked fans who they believe the Bianconeri should sign.

The report claims 65.8 per cent of the voters preferred that the Bianconeri signs Zaniolo over di Maria.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the most exciting players in Italian football now, and he is also more than 10 years younger than Di Maria.

It is understandable that the fans want to see Zaniolo, and some might even think Di Maria just wants to use the club as a retirement home.

However, we can only add the Roma man to the group if we can find a suitable agreement with his current employer. Meanwhile, Di Maria will sign as a free agent.