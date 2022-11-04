Fans delighted as Chiesa and Mbappe share heartwarming embrace after Juventus loss to PSG

Juventus welcomed Federico Chiesa back to the football pitch in their game against PSG this midweek and it was one of the best sights to see the Azzurri star back in black and white.

The attacker has been sidelined for much of this year after suffering a long-term problem at the start of it.

He has been working his way back to full fitness and Max Allegri continued to preach caution even when he returned to team training.

Chiesa was a surprise inclusion in the Juventus squad to face PSG and he entered the field in the second half.

He couldn’t help the Bianconeri to earn a point from the fixture, but his return was refreshing to see for football lovers all over the world.

After the game, the Euro 2020 winner shared a long warm embrace with PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe and it was refreshing to see.

According to a report from Football Italia, football fans were delighted to see them share that moment before they swapped jerseys.

Juve FC Says

Mbappe and Chiesa are two of Europe’s best attackers and they know how good each other is.

It is great to see their mutual admiration, perhaps one day they will play on the same team. The prospect of that being at Juve is a refreshing one.