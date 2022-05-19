Fans turn against Ramsey after Europa League final disappointment

Aaron Ramsey was brought on for Rangers a few minutes before the penalty shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt last night so he could take a spot-kick, but the Welshman fluffed his lines and he was the only player to miss.

That proved costly as Rangers missed out on winning the coveted Europa League trophy, which could have given them an automatic slot in the Champions League next season.

Considering he hardly played any part in the entire 120 minutes of the game, Rangers fans are livid at the Juventus loanee and they poured out their frustration on him.

Corriere Dello Sport claims some fans ranted “Trojan Horse”, “he has Arsenal DNA”, “400 thousand pounds a week for this”.

But his manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has defended the midfielder. He said via the same report: “Some players did not feel like kicking, while Ramsey took responsibility for pull it.

“Now he is really down, everyone is sick, they are disappointed, we saw him in the locker room. He took responsibility for kicking, you can score or miss. Unfortunately for us he didn’t score.”

Juve FC Says

Ramsey’s penalty miss last night is a new low, and it means he probably has no chance of remaining at the Scottish side beyond this season.

Juve hoped he would do well enough to earn a permanent transfer to the Glasgow team, but that seems very unlikely now.

We would have to find him a new home in the summer when he returns to the club.