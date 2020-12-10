Fantastic 20-year-old could be at Juventus next summer if they pay this amount

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after strikers in the world at the moment as he continues to bang in the goals, but Borussia Dortmund is probably a team that will be too small for him soon.

The Norwegian has been at the German side since January of this year and he has continued to find the back of the net, but reports in Spain via Tuttojuve claims that he will likely leave them after this season.

The report claims that the 20-year-old’s agent, Mino Raiola will be willing to broker a move away from the German side for him if an agreed-upon amount is met.

The report goes on to state that he has been in incredible form and his consistency at this level means that he is ready for a top club.

It further says that any team that is willing to pay 75m euros for his signature will be able to land him.

This fee was agreed between the player and the club when he moved from RB Salzburg last January.

Haaland’s incredible stats this season reads 10 goals and 2 assists in 8 Bundesliga games, and 6 goals in 4 Champions League games.