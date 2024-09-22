“We performed well in transition, but then we have to do better by committing more men forward,” said the coach in his post-match press conference as published by the official Juventus website.

“It was difficult to find space in the final third today, against a team that defends very well. We are not happy with the result.

“We put in a good performance but certainly not enough to win the game.

Motta then applauded his new signings Pierre Kalulu and Teun Koopmeiners who managed to swiftly assimilate with the team.

“[Pierre] Kalulu and [Teun] Koopmeiners only recently joined the club, but they have a fantastic attitude.

“What they’re doing on the pitch is exemplary.”

The manager also heaped praise on Manuel Locatelli who is coming into his own as a deep-lying playmaker.

“[Manuel] Locatelli had a great game today. He trains well and always communicates with his teammates.

“Manu is always focused on what he has to do, that’s why he’s always playing as a starter.”

Motta was asked about Dusan Vlahovic who was taken off at halftime and replaced by Timothy Weah.

“The substitutions are the result of the analyses that me and my staff do during the match; I have to analyze the matches and understand what to do.”