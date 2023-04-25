Father of Juventus target visits them in Turin

Mateo Retegui is one of Juventus’ key targets after he became the latest player to solve Italy’s goalscoring problems.

Despite being in top form at Tigre on loan from Boca Juniors, Argentina continued to ignore him, which offered Italy a chance to add him to their national team.

He is now expected to move to Europe and Serie A is a likely location.

Juve wants to be the club he joins and has asked for information about what is required to bag the frontman.

Calciomercato reveals his father travelled around recently and also visited Juventus in Turin as they discussed a potential move for him.

Juve FC Says

Retegui has been in superb form this season and did well for Italy during the last international break, which is a clear indication that he is a top talent.

He looks certain to ply his trade in Europe in the future and it would be good if we win the race for his signature.

When that happens, we can be sure we will have more players in the Italy national team again as we have done before the last window.

However, Retegui has several other suitors and adding him to our group will not be straightforward.