Father of long-term Juventus target casts doubt over his future at Barcelona

Ansu Fati’s dad has spoken his mind on his son’s situation at Barcelona as the attacker struggles to play.

Fati is a long-term target of Juventus and the Bianconeri has been unable to sign him so far because he was considered untouchable by the Catalans.

He also did not want to leave Catalonia and signed a new Barcelona deal, but he might be regretting that decision now as he is not relevant at Camp Nou anymore.

This has frustrated him and his family. His father, Bori Fati, has now spoken about his son’s future and cast doubt over it being in Barcelona.

He says, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“Ansu staying next year? He wants to stay, yes. But it will depend on what Barça want. I’m gonna meet with Mendes.

“Where should Ansu go? We’ve time for that… some times, I think about Sevilla again and again”.

Juve FC Says

Fati is a top player who will do well in Turin if we add him to our squad.

However, the attacker seems very loyal to Barcelona, which could make it hard to convince him to leave the club.

But Barca has some financial problems and might accept a good offer for his signature.