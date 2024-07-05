Juventus are set to snap up Khephren Thuram from Nice in the coming days, having already reached an agreement to sign the Frenchman.

He arrives as a highly-regarded midfielder from the Ligue 1 side, though he might not be the most high-profile signing Juventus will make this summer.

Juve remains in talks to finalise the formalities required to complete the move, and their fans are excited about his arrival.

Khephren comes from a notable footballing family, with his father Lilian Thuram being a former Juventus player and his brother Marcus currently playing for Inter Milan, where he won Serie A last season.

Faustino Asprilla, who was Lilian Thuram’s teammate at Parma before Thuram moved to Juventus, mentioned that while he knew Marcus, he does not know Khephren personally. However, he expressed confidence that Juventus knows how to sign good players.

He said to Tuttojuve:

“As for Thuram, well, I’m happy for him: I met Marcus as a child in Parma, I even taught him a few feints to dribble past his father… He won the Scudetto with Inter: the best. Now he has to confirm himself. But it seems to me that he’s an established player by now. I don’t know Khephren, however, but if Juve took him, it means he’s strong. It’s unlikely that Juve will make a mistake”.

